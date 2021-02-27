• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Support Groups: Feb. 27, 2021
Max McConchie, 58, of Marshall, IL, passed Feb. 21, 2021. Funeral services 2:00 PM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Visitation after 12:00 noon Wednesday. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
