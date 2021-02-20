• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Support Groups: Feb. 20, 2021
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Death confirmed in North Terre Haute house fire
- UPDATE: Storm warning, travel watch declared for Vigo County
- Jadcore acquired by Arkansas firm
- UPDATE: Union Hospital announces Tuesday closings, hour changes
- 'Old City Market' getting a new life
- Red status for travel advisory
- North Terre Haute woman dies in fire
- Vigo County issues travel warning
- UPDATE: Officials warn of hazardous travel through at least 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Evans Scholarship recipient gets full ride to IU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.