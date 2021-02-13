• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Support Groups: Feb. 13, 2021
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS [mdash] Sister Jacquelyn Hoffman died on Jan. 25, 2021, in Mother Theodore Hall, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. She was born on Feb. 3, 1931 in Fort Wayne, IN, to Al J. and Mildred L. Middleton Hoffman and was baptized Jacquelyn Suzanna. Sister Jackie, as she was known to all…
Most Popular
Articles
- City catching an earful over police officer's record
- Overpass at 13th Street & Eighth Avenue redesigned
- Five attorneys seek Terre Haute City Court judgeship
- 'A slice of heaven compared to a tent'
- Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Feb. 8
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect dies of self-inflicted wound
- Vigo Schools to receive estimated $13.5M in second round of stimulus
- Indiana State planning for budget cuts
- Indiana to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosiers 60 and up
- Vigo School officials propose 're-imagined' virtual school to increase enrollment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.