Clay County
• AA Women's Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Epworth United Methodist Church, 1414 E. National Ave., Brazil. Big Book 12 and 12. For more information call 812-240-8777.
Vigo County
• Binge eating and trauma support group, for survivors of trauma who struggle with binge eating, meets online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Trauma support group, for those who have survived a trauma and are experiencing emotional struggles because of it, meets online at 8 p.m. Tuesday. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Loyal Veterans Battalion, a faith-based mission led by veterans, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Dallas Drive and Bono Road, south of Ivy Tech Community College. The group includes support, conversation, hunts and community involvement. Their focus is on the needs of homeless veterans and others. For more information, email fvgdet@gmail.com or visit fvgdet.com.
• GriefShare support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/100247.
• Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization, a support organization for people who have or previously had breast cancer, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a Christmas luncheon at the Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale.
• Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers quit tobacco. To access the free services, visit quitnowindiana.com or call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
