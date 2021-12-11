• Parkinson's Support Group, a free service, meets 2 to 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Senior Care, 745 E. Court St., on the Horizon Health campus in Paris, Ill. The group is for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. Family and friends are also welcome. A registered nurse and a social worker are always present. Advance registration is requested at 217-466-4170. Masking and social distancing will be observed.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
• ALS support meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St. It is open to family, caretakers and friends. For more information, call 812-232-3245.
