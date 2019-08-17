Clark County, Ill.
• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meets from 10 to 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday in Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave. Community Care Systems Inc. presents this free service designed to provide support to grandparents or older relatives who have a child 18 years of age or younger living in the home. For more information, visit www.marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• AA Women's Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Epworth United Methodist Church, 1414 E. National Ave., Brazil. Big Book 12 and 12. For more information call 812-240-8777.
Vigo County
• Binge eating and trauma support group, for survivors of trauma who struggle with binge eating, meets online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Trauma support group, for those who have survived a trauma and are experiencing emotional struggles because of it, meets online at 8 p.m. Tuesday. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Living with Low Vision support group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. The guest speaker will be April Ford, a pharmacist with the Wal-Mart south store. She will discuss a talking prescription label solution available for free. There will also be a demonstration of the Script Talk device, which can be provided free to individuals. For more information, call Danny Wayne Beemer at 812-298-9455, ext. 205, or visit thewillcenter.org.
• Parkinson's support group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Mary Alice Banks Memorial Room, Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Ave. Call Ronald Taylor at 812-696-2874 for information.
• Loyal Veterans Battalion, a faith-based mission led by veterans, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Dallas Drive and Bono Road, south of Ivy Tech Community College. The group includes support, conversation, hunts and community involvement. Their focus is on the needs of homeless veterans and others. For more information, email fvgdet@gmail.com or visit fvgdet.com.
• GriefShare support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/100247.
• Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers quit tobacco. To access the free services, visit quitnowindiana.com or call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
