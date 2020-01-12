The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute will offer a series of yoga classes for stress management beginning Jan. 27 and continuing each Monday through March 16.
The seven-week series of classes are scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St.
The goal of the yoga class is to provide participants with valuable tools to embrace the challenges of life. The class will explore different yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques in theory and practice to cope with life’s stresses.
Instructor Devaki Lammet will lead the class through yoga postures on the mat with the use of props as needed, using breathing techniques, simple meditation and relaxation. No prior yoga experience needed. Mats and other equipment will be provided.
Devaki is an international experienced yoga teacher (E-RYT 500+) since 2000 with a master’s degree in psychology from the University Of Cologne, Germany. She also is a licensed massage therapist and certified Ayurvedic health counselor.
Cost of the seven-week series is $70, or $10 per class and is supported by grant money. To register for the class series, visit www.themaplecenter.org, call 812-234-8733 or stop by the office in Suite 600 at The Maple Center.
