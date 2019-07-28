The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will host a series on dementia during the month of August.
The series consists of three sessions, “Dementia 101,” on Aug. 8, “Dementia: Approach is Everything,” on Aug. 15 and “Dementia-related caregiver support,” on Aug. 22. All sessions will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
The series will be facilitated by Elizabeth Collins, RN, and Katie Harich, MA, CPC, who serve the Congregation as clinical care coordinator and the well-being coordinator, respectively.
“Dementia 101” will focus on the early stages of this brain-changing disorder. Participants will gain awareness and a basic understanding about the disease, in addition to the impact it has on caregivers, families and communities.
“Dementia: Approach is Everything” will focus on creative approaches, skills and strategies which will allow comfort, safety and well-being for persons living with brain changes as well as their caregivers.
The primary focus for the third session, “Dementia-related caregiver support,” will provide an opportunity for caregivers to share stories of what works for them, ask questions and receive support from others.
“Nearly anyone will benefit from this series,” Collins said. “Recent statistics show that people older than 85 could have a form of dementia or will be caring for someone living with dementia.
“Those desiring proactive learning to learn how to identify early signs and ways to support or offset the effects of the disease and those wanting to learn more about effective, honest and caring ways to communicate with those living with any stage of dementia will also benefit.”
Collins added that while each session deals with a specific situation of dementia, coming to all three will enhance a person’s knowledge of the disease.
“The three sessions intend to provide a well-rounded, holistic approach to the disease from knowledge about, to navigation through, to support of those living with or caring for someone with dementia,” she said.
Cost to attend one session is $10, while cost for all three sessions is $25.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.