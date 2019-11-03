The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host the workshop, “Dementia: Approach is Everything,” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Havlik Center in Providence Hall.
The workshop is not just for people living with dementia and their caregivers, said facilitator Elizabeth Collins, also Clinical Care coordinator for the Sisters of Providence.
“Everyone can benefit from this workshop,” Collins said. “Statistics show that people older than 85 could have a form of dementia or will be caring for someone living with dementia. This is one segment of a three-part series intended to provide a well-rounded, holistic approach to the disease from knowledge about, to navigation through, to support of those living with or caring for someone with dementia.”
The focus of the workshop will be on learning new, creative approaches, skills and strategies which will allow comfort, safety and well-being for persons living with brain changes as well as their caregivers. Participants also will explore best practices along with practical tips. There also will be time set aside for discussion.
Cost to attend the workshop is $15. Registration deadline is Nov. 18 at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, by calling 812-535-2870 or by emailing ecollins@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.