The way providers and patients interact during the COVID-19 pandemic is changing. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Sullivan County Community Hospital providers at Lakeside Family Medical and Family Practice Associates are now offering a telehealth option for patients. Patients can talk with their provider about their concerns, while remaining safely at home.
A telehealth visit uses video conferencing via the internet. The patient and the provider communicate using a HIPAA-compliant application and a smartphone, a tablet, a laptop or a personal computer.
With the assistance of the SCCH IT department, and physician champion Dr. Dustin Ellis, the clinics began scheduling virtual visits April 1.
“It’s so important we stay in contact with our patients during this pandemic, especially those who need regular monitoring or have chronic health issues,” Ellis said. Telehealth offers a one-on-one provider visit while protecting the patient and the office staff from a potential exposure to the coronavirus. “Offering this option supports our community efforts to keep people home and safe,” Ellis said.
An office staff member registers and schedules patients and confirms they have the correct technical components needed to conduct the telehealth visit. “Telehealth visits are a new option for our providers,” said SCCH CEO Michelle Franklin. “New technology usually has a few bumps but our team of providers, IT, and front office staff at the clinics got things rolling very quickly for us.”
Visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.isdh.in.gov and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
