Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois and Mary Liz Wright from the University of Illinois Extension will host a free, diabetes-friendly cooking program at 5:30 p.m. March 23 in the Edgar County Farm Bureau, 210 W. Washington St.
The program will offer low-sugar, low-carb recipes, complete with a cooking demonstration and taste testing.
“Participants will help prepare a meal and leave this workshop well fed and armed with useful information,” Mary Liz said.
Registration deadline is Wednesday. Call 217-466-4228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.