Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois and Mary Liz Wright from the University of Illinois Extension will host a free, diabetes-friendly cooking program at 5:30 p.m. March 23 in the Edgar County Farm Bureau, 210 W. Washington St. 

The program will offer low-sugar, low-carb recipes, complete with a cooking demonstration and taste testing.

“Participants will help prepare a meal and leave this workshop well fed and armed with useful information,” Mary Liz said.

Registration deadline is Wednesday. Call 217-466-4228.

Tags

Recommended for you