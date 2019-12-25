The Wabash Valley Road Runner’s Club is now taking registrations for its signature Trained In Terre Haute running/walking program.
This is the 21st year of the program that’s introduced hundreds of individuals to the joys of fitness, health and friendship through running and walking.
Trained in Terre Haute is a 16-week training program to prepare athletes of all levels to complete in a spring half marathon, including the Indianapolis 500 Mini Marathon (“Indy Mini”) on May 2, 2020.
TNT participants have the option of registering for a training package that includes entry into the Indy Mini and transportation to and from the race.
The program begins Jan. 14, 2020, with a mandatory meeting at Terre Haute North High School. Participants will receive training books and shirts, and will have the opportunity to meet their running/walking coaches.
There will be a brief clinic focusing on training theory, winter running and common injuries and their prevention. TNT includes two weekly group meet-ups: a Saturday run at Hawthorn Park at 8 a.m. and Tuesday run at Torner Center at Deming Park at 5:30 p.m.
Participants choose from five training levels, which include fitness walker, beginning and advanced runner. The deadline to register is Jan. 8, 2020.
New for the 2020 program is a corporate/group discount and competition. Participants gather five or more individuals from an employer or organization (e.g. churches, clubs, etc.) and get a discount of $5 for each person. Additionally, the group with the highest percentage of members successfully completing the program will get a special prize and Wabash Valley Road Runners swag.
For more information and to register, go to www.wvrr.org/trained-in-terre-haute/.
