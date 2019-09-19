The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute will provide valuable lifesaving plant-strong nutrition information to the Wabash Valley community during its upcoming Kickstart Your Health program. Registration deadline is today, Sept. 19.
The program is based on Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine's award-winning Food for Life program.
Join Food for Life Educational Alliance Program Partner, The Maple Center, and various educators from the LEAF Leadership Team for this unique opportunity. Explore how a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, grains, and legumes can enhance your health and support your wellness goals.
Participants will learn the latest health and nutrition information, enjoy cooking demonstrations, taste healthy dishes, and share experiences in a supportive group setting.
All classes take place in the Larry P. Fleschner classroom in Suite 400 at 1801 N. Sixth St.
Class are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:
Sept. 26 - Power of Your Plate
Oct. 3 - Let’s Go! Getting in Gear
Oct. 10 - Breaking the Food Seduction
Oct. 17 - Keys for Natural Appetite Control
Oct. 24 - Digestive Health
Cost is $85 for the five classes.
Funding through the Larry P. Fleschner Foundation and other private donations allows Individuals meeting the Federal Poverty Guidelines to take this class at no charge. Additional Sliding Scale Scholarships are available, through private donations, for individuals needing some assistance with the class cost.
To register visit themaplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
