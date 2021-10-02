A Wellness Day Retreat with yoga and Ayurveda is scheduled 9 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 in Ananda Wellness Terre Haute, a holistic wellness center at 914 S. Fifth St. Register by Oct. 13.
Devaki H. Lammet, an Ayurvedic health counselor, international yoga instructor (E-RYT 500+), LMT, and the center’s director will conduct the retreat. Activities includes Ayurvedic tea tasting; Ayurveda: The Art of Living; a cooking workshop; lunch; Common & Unfamiliar Herbs & Spices to Boost the Immune System; and yoga session according to body-mind constitution.
Visit www.anandawellnessth.com for details.
