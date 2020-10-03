The Maple Center for Integrative Health invites guests to its Terre Haute kitchen for Kickstart Your Health! — a healthy weight management program focusing on nutrition education and hands-on cooking classes.
The following classes are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. in Suite 400 (the Larry P. Fleschner Classroom) at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St.: Power of Your Plate, Oct. 15; Let’s Go! Getting in Gear, Oct. 22; Breaking the Food Seduction, Oct. 29; Keys for Natural Appetite Control, Nov. 5; and Digestive Health, Nov. 12.
With assistance from Food for Life Educational Alliance Program Partner and various educators from the LEAF Leadership Team, The Maple Center program will explore how a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, grains, and legumes can enhance health and support wellness goals.
Cost is $85 for the five classes in the classroom or $50 for five virtual classes using the Zoom video conferencing app. Funding through the Larry P. Fleschner Foundation and other private donations allows individuals meeting the Federal Poverty Guidelines to take the class at no charge. Additional Sliding Scale Scholarships are available, through private donations, for individuals needing some assistance with the class cost.
Registration deadline is Oct. 12. Register at www.maplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
