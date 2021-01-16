The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute will offer another Jumpstart Challenge in February and March. This mostly online healthy lifestyle program is ideal for people with busy schedules who cannot attend weekly classes.
Benefits of the challenge: reduce the risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol and triglycerides, lose weight, stabilize fasting blood sugar, and reduce muscle aches and pain.
Limited spots are available. Deadline for registration and payment is Friday, Jan. 22.
Cost, paid directly to The Maple Center, includes: $45, which includes the PlantPure Nation Cookbook, welcome package plus education eession and celebration potluck at The Maple Center; and $50 for two sets of lab work that will test fasting blood sugar and a lipid panel.
An additional cost, paid directly to PlantPure Nation: $180 (PlantPure Food-$160 plus PlantPure Jumpstart Registration-$20); this covers the cost of frozen entrées ordered directly from PlantPure Nation and shipped directly to each participant’s home. This will be the food prepared for lunch and dinner for 10 days; it will replace food that you would purchase otherwise. It also includes daily PlantPure Nation online educational material and a 30-plus page booklet.
Scholarships are available.
Challenge schedule:
• Feb. 4: 6 to 8 p.m. at The Maple Center or on Zoom; welcome, instructions and education session will include recipe demos and food samples.
• Feb. 8: Order food from PlantPure Nation; participants will receive a special link for the food plus online video and email support.
• Feb. 22: First metrics performed; go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol) panel.
• Feb. 23-March 4: Eat only whole food, plant-based food (no added oil) which includes the entrees previously ordered; watch online videos and get information directly in email.
• March 5: Second metrics performed; go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol) panel.
• March 11: 6 to 8 p.m. celebration at The Maple Center or on Zoom; a sit down gathering to share in a pot luck dinner; get results of blood work and share experience with other participants.
The Maple Center is in Suite 600 at 1801 N. Sixth St. For more details, visit maplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
