National Alliance on Mental Illness will sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program for families of people diagnosed with serious mental illness.
The eight free sessions start on March 10, and will complete on April 28. Classes will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
The course will cover information about schizophrenia, the mood disorders (bipolar disorder and major depression), panic disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, borderline personality relapse; basic information about medications; listening and communication techniques; problem-solving skills; recovery and rehabilitation; and self-care around worry and stress. The curriculum has been written by an experienced family member mental health professional and the course will be taught by NAMI family member volunteers who have taken intensive training as course instructors. Co-teachers for the Terre Haute area will be Gayle Wilson and Cathie Laska.
“This course was a great experience,” instructor Cathie Laska said. “It balances basic education and skill-training with emotional support, coping strategies and empowerment. We hope families with relatives who have serious mental illness will take advantage of this opportunity.”
The course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, teenage and adult sons and daughters, partners, and significant others who are caregivers of persons with severe and persistent mental illness. The course in not appropriate for individuals who themselves have a major mental illness.
Registration is required to attend. Contact Wilson at 812-236-2317 or elyag49@aol.com to sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.