Horizon Health’s Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Senior Care in Paris.
The free support group is for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. Family and friends are also welcome to attend. A registered nurse and two social workers are always present.
“Parkinson’s is a prevalent disease in our community. It can be very challenging for patients, as well as the people who love them,” said Connie Rhoads, licensed clinical social worker and manager at Senior Care.
Social workers and guest speakers provide patients and caregivers with tips for speech and body movements, adaptive equipment aids, and more.
The support group is held in conjunction with the Big and Loud programs provided by Horizon Health’s Rehabilitation Services Department. However, individuals do not have to be enrolled in those programs to attend the support group, though they could be referred to Big and Loud. Likewise, Big and Loud participants may be encouraged to attend the support group.
The group meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at Senior Care, 15323 U.S. Highway 150, next to Dollar General in Paris. For more information, call 217-466-4170.
