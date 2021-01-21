Pace Community Action Agency’s Health Connection department will provide no-cost pap and human papillomavirus testing and no-cost human papillomavirus vaccinations, for those who qualify. This will be available throughout the month of January.
Since the implementation of cervical cancer screenings and HPV vaccines, it is the most preventable female cancer. Pace’s promotion is in response to the CDC report that found 294 Indiana women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020. Focusing on making more preventive measures known to the public, Pace hopes to continue to reduce the number of diagnoses.
For questions related to cervical cancer or to schedule an appointment for no-cost cervical cancer testing or vaccine, call the Health Connection clinic in Sullivan at 812-638-2998 or in Terre Haute at 812-234-0707.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y3tmyeal for more details on each clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.