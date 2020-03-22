Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. is offering free testing as needed for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, iron, urine (urinalysis), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pap testing, pregnancy testing, syphilis, and other infection testing in Sullivan throughout the months of April and May 2020.
Confidential, voluntary services include comprehensive family planning services to men and women of child-bearing age such as breast and cervical screening; contraceptive methods; adolescent abstinence/risk behaviors education; screening, diagnosing, and treatment for sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis; HIV testing and counseling; pregnancy testing and counseling; condom distribution; and education.
Sullivan office hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. It is closed Thursdays and Fridays. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (812) 638-2998. Health Connection clinics are also located in Bedford (812) 675-0247, Vincennes (812) 882-6069, Washington (812) 254-6936 and Terre Haute (812) 234-0707.
