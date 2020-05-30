Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency Inc. in Sullivan is offering free testing as needed for chlamydia, gonorrhea, iron, urine (urinalysis), human immunodeficiency virus, pap testing, pregnancy testing, syphilis, and other infection testing throughout June and July.
Confidential, voluntary services include comprehensive family planning services to men and women of child-bearing age such as breast and cervical screening; contraceptive methods; adolescent abstinence/risk behaviors education; screening, diagnosing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis; HIV testing and counseling; pregnancy testing and counseling; condom distribution; and education.
Sullivan office hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and closed on Thursdays and Fridays. To schedule an appointment call 812-638-2998.
Pace, a private not-for-profit Community Action Agency, also has a Health Connection clinic in Terre Haute. Visit www.pacecaa.org or call 812-234-0707 for details.
