Union Hospital has honored registered nurse Becky Woodworth with its DAISY Award for outstanding patient care.
Woodworth was nominated by a former patient for her exceptional compassion and care. She is a nurse in Union Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit and has been employed at Union Hospital for 23 years.
The DAISY Award is a recognition program honoring and celebrating the skillful and compassionate care RNs provide to their patients each day. Union Hospital started its DAISY program in 2018 and is one of 3,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing that participate in the program around the globe.
