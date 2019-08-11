Injured area athletes have a new option for care with Union Health’s Saturday Sports Injury Clinic in Terre Haute.
The clinic is provided by the Union Center for Sports Medicine – the same team that cares for athletes from 12 area schools.
Each Saturday, starting Aug. 24 and running through Oct. 26, Union Sports Medicine physicians Andy McDonald and Eric Pickrell will be available to evaluate and treat sports injuries, without the need for an appointment.
The clinic will be open 9 to 11 a.m. at Union Health’s Convenient Care location, 221 S. Sixth St.
