National Alliance on Mental Illness will sponsor a Family to Family Education Program for families of people diagnosed with serious mental illness.
The first of eight free sessions start March 8 on Zoom, and will conclude April 19. Each class will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The course is designed specifically for parents, siblings 18 and over, teenage and adult children (18 and up), partners, spouses, and significant others who are caregivers of persons with severe and persistent mental illness. It is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have a major mental illness.
Classes are free but registration is required to attend due to the limited number of participants.
Information will cover schizophrenia, the mood disorders (bipolar disorder and major depression), panic disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, borderline personality relapse, basic information about medications, listening and communication techniques, problem solving skills, recovery and rehabilitation, and self-care around worry and stress.
The curriculum has been written by an experienced family member mental health professional and the course will be taught by NAMI family member volunteers who have taken intensive training as course instructors.
Co-teachers for the Terre Haute area will be Gayle Wilson, Cathie Laska and Rob Dispennett.
“This course … balances basic education and skill-training with emotional support, coping strategies and empowerment,” Laska said.
For more details and to sign up contact Wilson at 812-236-2317 or email elyag49@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.