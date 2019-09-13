An investigation of the integral relationship between mind, body and wellness will be taught by Suzanne Kunkle, health service provider in psychology, during a Mind-Body Skills weekend workshop offered by The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute.
Classes are scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 in Suite 200 at 1801 N. Sixth St. Registration is required by Sept. 21 at themaplecenter.org.
Participants will learn and practice the following mind-body modalities:
• Movement, exercise, and breathing
• Biofeedback and autogenic training
• Meditation
• Guided imagery
• Yoga, Tai Chi or Qi Gong,
• Mindful and healthy eating as a component of self-awareness
• Relaxation
Funding through the Larry P. Fleschner Foundation allows individuals to take the class at no charge but class size is limited.
