An investigation of the integral relationship between mind, body and wellness will be taught by Suzanne Kunkle, health service provider in psychology, during a Mind-Body Skills weekend workshop offered by The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute.

Classes are scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 in Suite 200 at 1801 N. Sixth St. Registration is required by Sept. 21 at themaplecenter.org.

Participants will learn and practice the following mind-body modalities:

• Movement, exercise, and breathing

• Biofeedback and autogenic training

• Meditation

• Guided imagery

• Yoga, Tai Chi or Qi Gong,

• Mindful and healthy eating as a component of self-awareness

• Relaxation

Funding through the Larry P. Fleschner Foundation allows individuals to take the class at no charge but class size is limited.

Tags

Recommended for you