To meet the growing demand for safe donor milk in hospitals, NICUs and for outpatients, the Milk Bank is encouraging breastfeeding parents to become a milk donor.
Union Hospital utilizes The Milk Bank to provide human milk as optimal nutrition and lifesaving medicine for the most critically ill babies.
Human milk provides bio-active properties to protect against infection and reduce the rates of dangerous health complications. The use of donor milk gives those born too small, too sick or too soon the best chance at health and survival.
Since the start of the pandemic, The Milk Bank has seen a 41 percent growth in demand, and must successfully screen and approve 84 milk donors.
Union Hospital is a Milk Depot/Donor Milk Express site for The Milk Bank.
Area donors who have been approved can drop off their excess breast milk at Union Hospital. From there, the milk is sent to The Milk Bank where it is bottled, pasteurized and tested for sterility by an independent lab. Once checked for safety, it is sent to ordering hospitals or outpatients with physician prescriptions.
To learn more about becoming a breast milk donor, call The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670.
For more information about Women’s Health Services at Union Health, go online to myunionhealth.org.
