Educational seminars on Medicare are scheduled 1 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 19 in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
During the “Medicare Made Clear” seminar, participants will learn about their Medicare choices, and receive tools and resources to help them understand the coverage that may be right for them. All will receive a free educational guide.
For more information, visit MedicareMadeClear.com.
