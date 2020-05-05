Senior Education Minsitries Inc. in Terre Haute has canceled May and June "Dine with a Doc" programs in the Wabash Valley.
Locations include Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, Rockville, Clinton, Brazil in Indiana and Paris, Marshall and Newton in Illinois.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but at the advice of our medical director, it is in the best interest of protecting our seniors," Lori Aplin said.
Dine with the Doc programming will resume in July, Aplin added, barring any changes in COVID-19 number increases or Gov. Holcomb's recommendations.
Visit www.dinewithadoc.com and www.senioreducationministries.org for updates. Or, call Aplin at 812-917-4970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.