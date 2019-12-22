The Maple Center for Integrative Health Nonprofit is hosting a 6-week Tai Chi class series from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Jan. 22 and continuing through Feb. 26.
According to the Mayo Clinic, regular physical exercise can help those coping with chronic illness and can help those struggling with depression and anxiety.
Tai Chi is a low impact form of exercise that involves a series of slow, focused movements, accompanied by deep breathing. It is a self-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching. Classes are led by certified instructor Steve Walden, PTA. Steve has 25 years of experience in the medical field, two Master ranks in Martial Arts, and is a teacher of Yang, Sun, and Chen Tai Chi.
Tai Chi classes will be held in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400 at The Maple Center located at 1801 N. Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Cost is $30 for the six week class. Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Scholarship form may be obtained online at www.themaplecenter.org or at the center. Must be age 18 or older. Please wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Register at www.themaplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733.
The Maple Center is a nonprofit agency, founded in 2004, dedicated to providing integrative health education programs in mind, body, and spirit approaches to optimal wellness. The Maple Center offers workshops in preventive strategies to maintain health, and unique programs for those challenged by cancer and chronic illness. This includes programs on healthy lifestyle and nutrition.
The Maple Center is located at 1801 N. Sixth Street, Suite 600 in Terre Haute.
