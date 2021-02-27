Maple Center to offer tai chi classes beginning March 17

A six-week tai chi class will begin March 17 and continue each Wednesday through April 21 in the Maple Center for Integrative Health at Terre Haute.
Classes will begin at 6 p.m. in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, in the center at 1801 N. Sixth St.
Certified instructor Steve Walden has 25 years of experience in the medical field, two Master ranks in Martial Arts, and is a teacher of Yang, Sun, and Chen tai chi.
According to the Mayo Clinic, regular physical exercise can help people trying to cope with a chronic illness or who struggle with depression and anxiety. Tai Chi is a low-impact form of exercise that involves a series of slow, focused movements, accompanied by deep breathing. It is a self-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching.
Participants must be age 18 or older, and are advised to wear comfortable clothing.
Class size will be limited to make room for appropriate social distancing.
Cost for the series is $30. Scholarships for those in need of financial assistance are available through private donors; visit www.maplecenter.org or inquire at the center.
Visit the website to register. For other details, call 812-234-8733.
