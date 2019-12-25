The Maple Center is offering its Jump Start Challenge starting in January.
The healthy lifestyle program is a mostly online opportunity that makes it ideal for people with busy schedules who cannot attend weekly classes. Course schedule is:
Feb. 6 — 6 to 8 p.m. at The Maple Center, 1801 North Sixth Street, Suite 600, Terre Haute. Welcome, instructions and education, including recipe demos and food samples.
Feb. 10 — Order Food from PlantPure Nation. Participants will receive a special link for the food plus online video and email support,
Feb 24 — First metrics performed. Participants go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol) panel.
Feb. 25 to March 5 — Eat only whole food, plant based food (no added oil), which includes the entrées you ordered. Watch online videos and get information directly in email inbox.
March 6 — Second metrics performed.
March 12 — 6 to 8 p.m. at The Maple Center. Celebration, including a sit-down gathering to share a pot luck dinner. Get results of blood work and share experiences.
Costs paid directly to Maple Center include $45 for materials and $50 for lab work. Additional cost is $179 for the frozen entrées that are ordered directly from PlantPure Nation and shipped directly to each participant’s home. This cost also covers 25 online videos and email support during the program and afterward.
For more information or to register call The Maple Center for Integrative Health at 812-234-8733. Deadline for registration and payment is Jan. 22. Additional information & registration forms are available on the Maple Center website www.themaplecenter.org.
