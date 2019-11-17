U.S. News & World Report has released its annual Nursing Home rankings, and a Wabash Valley rehab facility is topping the list.
Providence Health Care, at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, has ranked “high performing” in the health care category of Short-Term Rehabilitation.
President and CEO, Mandy Lynch says, “Providence has won this award for a number of years. However this year the criteria to be considered ‘high preforming’ was more robust. Our achievement speaks to the excellent quality standards we hold for ourselves, and recognition from this award only further sets us apart. We are pleased to be your premier provider of healthcare services in the Wabash Valley.”
Most nursing homes received one of three ratings – High Performing, Average or Below Average. The ratings are based on U.S. News’ in-depth analysis of publicly available data, including information that is not factored into CMS’s (The Center for Medicare and Medicaid) star ratings. Unlike the star ratings, the U.S. News ratings recognize that patients undergoing relatively short-term rehabilitation have very different needs from those who require longer-term care. Providence Health Care has consistently received high honors from both U.S. News and 5 Star ratings from CMS since opening to the public in 2012.
Providence Health Care is the only Wabash Valley nursing home recipient of this award that was listed in the “high performing” category for the 2019-2020 recognitions. According to U.S. News & World Report, only 19% of U.S. nursing homes earned at least one “badge” of recognition.
This is the fifth consecutive year Providence Health Care has earned this recognition.
