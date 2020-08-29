Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Illinois, has partnered with the University of Illinois Extension to present a webinar on Inflammation and Arthritis from noon to 1 p.m. CDT Sept. 3 using the Zoom online conference app.
During the workshop, facilitators will provide an overview of the three most common types of arthritis and provide insight into the most common type of arthritis, osteoarthritis. They also will discuss how a healthy lifestyle can help improve joint health, as well as help individuals prevent, relieve and manage symptoms.
Participants can register for the workshop by contacting the LTC library. A link to the webinar on Zoom will be emailed to those who register.
For more details on Lincoln Trail College, visit www.iecc.edu/ltc or www.facebook.com/LincolnTrailCollege or watch LTTV at www.youtube.com/LincolnTrailCollege.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.