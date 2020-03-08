Lincoln Trail College is offering a pair of events on March 17 that will help people understand local health options.
Health Careers Day is intended for prospective students interested in learning about careers in health. The students will get to learn about the different health programs available at Lincoln Trail College. They’ll also have hands-on opportunities during the event, and they’ll hear from students currently enrolled in those programs.
“We want students to know about their options at Lincoln Trail College,” says Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information Chris Forde. “Not only will the students get to hear about the programs from instructors, but they’ll also get to hear about experiences from current students and they’ll get to try their hands at some different activities. Hands-on education is very important at Lincoln Trail College and these students will get to experience the chance to learn in the same way that our students learn.”
Health Careers day runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17. Students can register for the experience by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/LTCHealthCareersDay2020.
For the community, Health Awareness Day is a health fair that brings together many different health topics. Lincoln Trail College programs like Nursing, Certified Medical Assistant, and Community College Pathways to Medicine will have booths at the event. Several local health-related organizations will also be at Health Awareness Day to talk about their services. The event is free and open to the public and a door prize donated by Marathon will be available at Health Awareness Day.
In addition to the booths at Health Awareness Day, the American Red Cross will have a blood drive at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors can visit www.redcrossblood.org/give to register for a time to give blood and walk-ins will also be accepted.
Health Awareness Day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 17.
For more information on Lincoln Trail College, visit www.iecc.edu/ltc, www.facebook.com/LincolnTrailCollege, www.twitter.com/ltc_il, or watch LTTV at www.youtube.com/LincolnTrailCollege.
