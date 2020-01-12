The Jumpstart Challenge, set to begin on Feb. 6, is an exciting and completely new healthy lifestyle program being offered for the second time by The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute. The program is a mostly online opportunity which makes it ideal for people with very busy schedules who cannot attend weekly classes. It’s a great way to have better health in 2020.
In just 10 days, participants can learn how to reduce the risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol, lower triglycerides, lose weigh, stabilize fasting blood sugar and reduce muscle aches and pain.
Deadline for registration and payment is Jan. 22; limited spots are available.
• Feb. 6: 6 to 8 p.m. at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 600: Welcome, instructions and education session at the Maple Center, will include recipe demos and food samples.
• Feb. 10: Order food from PlantPure Nation, receive a special link for the food plus online video and email support.
• Feb. 24: First metrics performed. Go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol) panel.
• Feb 25 through March 5: Eat only whole food, plant-based food (no added oil) which includes the entrees previously ordered. Watch online videos and get information directly in email inbox.
• March 6: Second metrics performed. Go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol) panel.
• March 12: 6 to 8 p.m. celebration at The Maple Center. Sit-down gathering to share in a pot luck dinner. Get the results of blood work and share experiences with other participants.
Cost, paid directly to The Maple Center, is $45 and includes the PlantPure Nation Cookbook, Welcome Package + Education Session and Celebration at The Maple Center; $50 for two sets of labwork that will test fasting blood sugar (checking for diabetes) and a lipid panel (checking for high cholesterol, heart disease, etc.).
Additional cost is $179, which covers the cost of the frozen entrees that are ordered directly from PlantPure Nation and shipped directly to each participant’s home. This cost also covers 25 online videos and email support during the Jumpstart and afterwards.
This will be the food participants will eat for lunch and dinner for the 10 days so it will replace food that they would purchase otherwise.
For more information or to register for the 10-day Jumpstart, visit www.themaplecenter.org or call The Maple Center at 812-234-8733.
