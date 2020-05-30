Hospice of the Wabash Valley in Terre Haute is now a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Level 5 is the highest level WHV partners can attain and includes several new required activities and yearly recertification.
As a partner, Hospice of the Wabash Valley is providing specialized care to veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness. Aside from existing partner requirements, Level 5 partners place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans. Additionally, Level 5 partners take on the role of regional mentor to other WHV partners working to enhance their programs.
Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org and about Hospice of the Wabash Valley at www.myhospicevna.org.
