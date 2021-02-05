Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, will host its annual women’s healthy heart event on Feb. 24, but with a twist.
This year’s event - “What’s on Your Heart” - will take place from noon to 1 p.m., on Zoom in observance of American Heart Month.
“This event is extremely popular and we didn’t want to cancel it entirely due to COVID-19,” Christina Hoffman, event coordinator, said. “While we won’t have a luncheon this year, it will still be a fun, light-hearted event that will offer great information and conversation.”
The free event will feature a panel of healthcare experts from Horizon Health. They will discuss coping strategies for COVID-19 and other life challenges. Participants can submit their questions during online registration. Their names will be kept confidential during the discussion.
“Like the title says, we basically want to know ‘What’s on Your Heart’ – what’s been bugging you,” Hoffman said.
The expert panel will consist of:
· Danielle Ireland, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner
· Samantha Volstorf, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner
· Connie Rhoads, licensed clinical social worker and Senior Care manager
· Terra Ogle, licensed clinical social worker
Register for the event at MyHorizonHealth.org/Heart by Friday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. Those who register will receive a free gift. For more information, contact Christina Hoffman at 217-466-4294 or CHoffman@myhorizonhealth.org.
