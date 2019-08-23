Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois continues to receive national recognition for its commitment to patient safety and top quality care.
The Joint Commission, which independently evaluates and accredits nearly 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States, has awarded Horizon Health its “Gold Seal of Approval” as an accredited critical access hospital. This followed an intensive, unannounced three-day survey and tour of the hospital in May. The 2019 accreditation is valid for three years.
Receiving the accreditation means Horizon Health complies with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care. Seeking Joint Commission accreditation is voluntary, and Horizon Health has been accredited since it first applied for the status in 1998.
“Meeting the Joint Commission’s standards shows the community that our quality of patient care and patient safety initiatives are performing at the highest levels. It’s a bar we continue to raise and work at,” said Amy Arnett, RN, infection control/performance improvement manager at Horizon Health.
As part of its survey, the Joint Commission used a “tracer” methodology which tracks a patient’s experience from the time he or she is admitted to the hospital until the time of discharge.
The survey included a visit from a life safety specialist who inspected such things as the hospital building and grounds, signage, entrance and exit points, and emergency management plans.
Surveyors also reviewed the hospital’s overall environment of care, infection prevention and control methods, the medical staff and leadership, and national patient safety goals.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Horizon Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.