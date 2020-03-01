Dermatology services are now available at Horizon Health’s Chrisman Clinic.
Joy Williams, a nurse practitioner who specializes in dermatology services, is offering dermatology care in Chrisman on Tuesdays, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Williams offers comprehensive treatments for diseases and conditions affecting the skin, hair and nails. She provides treatments for acne, eczema, psoriasis, shingles, skin tags, rashes, skin cancers, performs skin checks and much more.
“We’ve noticed a need for dermatology care in the northern part of our service area specifically,” Williams said. “My time at the Chrisman Clinic will give patients better access to these services.”
She is part of Horizon Health’s Dermatology Department, located in the Paris Clinic, along with Angie Hamilton, nurse practitioner and long-time dermatology provider.
Williams joined Horizon Health in 2018. She became a nurse practitioner in 2015. She has a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Illinois–Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Methodist College of Nursing in Peoria.
Williams was raised in Hanna City, Illinois, a small rural community outside Peoria. In her spare time, Joy enjoys reading, being outdoors, traveling and spending time with family, friends and her dogs.
