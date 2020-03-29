Horizon Health is offering $6,000 in scholarships to students to further their education in the medical field. Available scholarships are as follows:
The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers are offering $3,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year:
$1,000 scholarship – Available to any Edgar County high school graduating senior.
$1,000 scholarship – Available to any Horizon Health employee.
Two $500 nursing scholarships – Available through the Pat Spillman Memorial Scholarship, eligible applicants include Edgar County high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees who plan to enter the nursing field. Pat was a longtime PCH Volunteer who passed away in 2017.
Two graduating seniors from Paris Cooperative High School (one boy and one girl) will each receive a $1,000 Doc Acklin Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to outstanding seniors who embody the character traits of the late Dr. James Acklin (scholastic ability, participation in athletics, and character).
The scholarships are funded through proceeds from the annual Doc Acklin Race. Acklin was a lifelong Paris resident and a family physician at Paris Community Hospital for 34 years. He was an avid athlete, coach, and fan of Paris High School athletics. He was a respected member of the Tigers’ cross country team that captured an unprecedented four consecutive state championships from 1946-49.
Horizon Health’s Department of Nursing is offering two $500 scholarships through its foundation to applicants who are currently enrolled in, or have been accepted into, a nursing program. The foundation is funded through various sources, including the annual Nursing Twilight Walk honoring all community nurses, the Nursing Honor Guard program, and private donations.
Scholarship applications can be printed at MyHorizonHealth.org/Scholarships. They also are available at school guidance offices in Edgar County and the admissions desk at Horizon Health.
Completed applications must be received by April 15. Applications can be returned to the Horizon Health admissions desk, mailed to Horizon Health, Attn: Michelle Wilken/Admin, 721 E. Court Street, Paris, Ill., 61944, or emailed to Michelle Wilken at MWilken@myhorizonhealth.org.
For more information, call Michelle Wilken at 217-466-4277.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.