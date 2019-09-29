Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, will host a “Ladies Night Out.”
The event, “Enrich Your Mind, Body & Soul,” is the first in a three-part series. It will be held on Oct. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Castle Finn Winery at Marshall, Illinois.
The evening will include wine, appetizers, vendors, and brief presentations from local speakers:
Dr. Maria Horvat, OB/GYN at Horizon Health will give a presentation titled, “Should I, Should I Not.”
Marla Coffman, certified public accountant at Larson, Woodyard & Henson, will discuss “The Timeline of Money & Tax Tips.”
Rita Rogers, local mom, blogger and entrepreneur, will share “Taking Control & Letting Go.”
Tickets for the November and December events will go on sale at the Oct. 8 event — giving attendees the first opportunity to sign up.
A “Pound & Pour” is planned for November at Lot 50. Pound is a full-body, upbeat workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training while using lightly weighted drumsticks.
The December event will be an interactive crafting class.
“Ladies Night Out” tickets can be purchased at the Paris Community Hospital registration desk for $20 each, which includes two drink tickets. Seats are limited.
For more details, or for table purchases, contact Christina Hoffman at choffman@myhorizonhealth.org or 217-466-4294.
