The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network recently recognized Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, for its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, as well as creating a new “one-stop shop” Patient Services area. The announcements were made during a November ceremony in Champaign. The recognitions involved the following:
Horizon Health received ICAHN’s 2019 IMPACT Award for creating its new Patient Services area. The area allows patients to register for testing, obtain insurance authorization, request copies of medical records, pay bills, and much more – all in one convenient location. Patient Services is centrally located between Paris Community Hospital and Paris Clinic.
Elisha Farmer, project manager, said “Previously, a patient had to navigate to three different areas of the hospital if they wanted to register, request medical records, and talk to a financial assistance coordinator. This streamlines the process for patients by having all patient-related services in one area.”
