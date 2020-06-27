Women’s health services at Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois continue to expand in 2020.
Three-dimensional mammography is now available. This advanced technology also can be used to perform stereotactic breast biopsies, a non-surgical method for assessing breast abnormalities. In addition, a new physical therapy service is available to treat conditions affecting the pelvic floor.
“Our women’s health services have grown substantially over the past several years,” Horizon Health president and CEO Oliver Smith said. “With our staff of women’s health experts and the most modern technologies, women can be confident they are getting the best services possible.”
Also known as breast tomosynthesis, 3D mammography combines low-dose radiation X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast. As a screening tool for breast cancer, 3D mammography creates 3D images and standard 2D images, which offers the following benefits:
• Detects up to 65 percent more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone
• Proven to reduce patient callbacks for additional imaging by up to 40 percent compared to 2D alone
• FDA-approved as superior imaging for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone
According to the American Cancer Society, women at average risk for breast cancer should have an annual mammogram at age 45 to 54. They should switch to having a mammogram every two years at age 55, or can continue yearly screening. Women age 40 to 44 can begin yearly mammograms if they choose.
The 3D mammography machine can be used to perform a stereotactic breast biopsy, which is a full-time service at Horizon Health. The mammography X-rays help general surgeons guide the biopsy needle to a precise location to obtain a tissue sample. The sample is later examined in a laboratory to determine if cancerous cells are present. The procedure is less invasive than surgical biopsy, is relatively painless, and leaves little to no scarring.
The new pelvic floor physical therapy provided by Horizon Health’s rehab department, evaluates and treats pelvic floor conditions at any stage of a woman’s life. Treatments are available for urinary and bowel incontinence, constipation, pelvic organ prolapse (dropped organs), vulvar pain and more.
Specially trained physical therapists use a variety of skilled techniques to relax overworked pelvic floor muscles and strengthen weak muscles. These techniques include:
• Manual therapy, manual massage or stretching to relieve tender points, decrease tightness, and restore mobility of the pelvic floor muscles
• Biofeedback to promote relaxation and regain neuromuscular control using special sensors and a computer monitor that displays muscle activity
• Electrical stimulation to strengthen pelvic floor muscles by directly stimulating the muscle to get a muscle contraction.
A medical referral is needed for this service. For more information, call 217-466-4244.
Comprehensive women’s health services at Horizon Health are provided by Dr. Maria Horvat, obstetrician/gynecologist, and Susan Arp, family nurse practitioner. Together they provide comprehensive routine care, from well woman exams to gynecologic surgery, as well as prenatal care.
In addition, Dr. Arturo Menchaca provides urogynecology/gynecology solutions for conditions affecting the pelvic floor and urinary/reproductive tracts. He also performs complex, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.
For more information about women’s health services, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/WomensHealth or call 217-466-4475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.