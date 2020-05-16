Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency Inc., like all medical services, continues to learn more about COVID-19 and how telehealth will play a vital role moving forward.
Health Connection continues to offer telehealth visits for its patients along with minimal contact services including but not limited to birth control, STI testing and treatment, pregnancy testing and counseling, and emergency contraceptive visits.
During this unprecedented time, Health Connection is available to maintain Hoosiers’ health status.
Area Health Connection clinics include Sullivan at 812-638-2998 and Terre Haute at 812-234-0707.
Individuals from any Indiana county can seek services from any Pace office. No walk-in appointments will be seen at this time — patients can schedule a telehealth or in-person visit.
All patients will be screened prior to scheduling an in-person appointment. Patients displaying upper respiratory symptoms or potential COVID-19 symptoms will not be scheduled for an appointment.
Pace offices have limited services with limited staff; leave a voicemail so staff can return calls.
Visit www.pacecaa.org or the Facebook page for more information.
