The Maple Center for Integrative Health and yoga teacher Allison Wood will offer a Gentle Yoga class on Tuesdays starting at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St.
Gentle Yoga is a form of traditional yoga that goes at a slower pace, focusing on breathing and stretching rather than strength and flexibility.
Wood has been practicing yoga since 2002 and teaching since 2019. She is a 200-hour certified yoga teacher who received training at Cityoga in Indianapolis. She teaches at Common Ground Yoga, is a peer recovery coach, and a social work major at Indiana State University.
Cost is $5 per person, per class. Participants can sign-up and pay prior to each class at www.maplecenter.org. For more details call 812-234-8733.
