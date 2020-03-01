The Maple Center for Integrative Health will offer free Yoga and Meditation for Recovery from Addiction classes at 10 a.m. each Friday in the Wabash Valley Recovery Center at 619 Cherry St. in Terre Haute.
Recovery Yoga is open to anyone and everyone dealing with addiction — their own or the addictive behavior of others. The class combines the practical tools of the 12-step program with the science and traditions of yoga as instructors practice yoga poses, meditation and breath work to address addiction on physical, mental and spiritual levels.
Recovery Yoga works with traditional treatment programs to address the physical, mental and spiritual disease of addiction. Classes will be taught by Lindsey Skelton, who has been practicing yoga since 2008. Through the practice and study of yoga and the 12 steps, Skelton has been able to find and maintain recovery from her own struggle with addiction. She is now a certified 200-hour registered yoga teacher and Y12SR Spaceholder with training in Restorative, Hatha, Yin, Vinyasa, Ashtanga and Sivananda Yoga.
There is no need to register. Yoga mats and other props will be provided from grant funding provided by The Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
For more details, contact The Maple Center at www.themaplecenter.org or 812-234-8733.
