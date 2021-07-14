Participants in "Mind over Matter – Disrupting the Stress Cycle," a workshop set for July 22 in Marshall, Ill., will discover 10 simple steps to remove or reduce stress and anxiety, and increase their energy levels.
They also will learn to understand the effects of stress and how they can take control of their life at the free workshop scheduled 6:30 p.m. CDT in the Marshall Public Library at 612 Archer Ave.
Larry Wetnight, a holistic health and nutrition coach, will present the live workshop that he says "will leave you feeling energized and provide you with the knowledge for a new and improved lifestyle. We will explore why your morning ritual could be the No. 1 thing that is making you stress out, why your cravings can help you reduce stress, and how doing what your parents told you as a kid can help you reduce stress now." In addition, the 10 steps will be explored through stories of real-life experiences, exercises with other participants, tips from an expert, and a Q&A to conclude the workshop.
As a bonus, participants will receive a step-by-step action plan to help them walk away with less stress and anxiety for tomorrow and days to come.
To sign up for the stress-reduction workshop, email Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.com or call 812-208-8433 to reserve a seat no later than July 20, as seating is limited.
More about the presenter
Larry Wetnight has a certification by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. Passionate about exercise since high school, he never made the connection that what a person eats plays a large role in their health until recent years when he realized the great importance food has in living a quality life. He is driven to search for optimal wellness plans that positively impact one's overall health. He believes that eating healthful food, exercise, and a stress-less life will improve one’s overall health.
For more information on the workshop, call 812-208-8433 or email Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.com.
