A brief informational session on Horizon Health’s Medical Weight Loss Clinic is set for 5:15 p.m. CST Tuesday in the Paris Clinic at 727 E. Court St. in Paris, Illinois.
The free event will include taste testing of actual foods used in the weight loss program and a question-and-answer session. In addition, a number of promotions will be offered.
All who attend the seminar will be entered into a drawing for either a half-price consultation or a free box of food.
Those who take a guest will receive 25 percent off the consultation fee.
Individuals who take a guest who enrolls and pays the consultation fee, will receive either a half-price consultation or a free box of food.
The Medical Weight Loss Clinic utilizes a medically-supervised, scientifically based approach, called Ideal Protein, which promotes fat loss while supporting muscle mass. Ideal Protein is a four-phase program featuring one-on-one coaching and balanced lifestyle education to help maintain results after dieting. The program emphasizes the health benefits that can be realized through weight loss.
To register for the free event, call 217-466-4710.
