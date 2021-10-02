The Maple Center for Integrative Health offers a meditation experience on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, at the center, 1801 N. Sixth St.
Meditation Tuesday is offered 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month by meditation professionals. Each program includes a Q&A session with a meditation professional and 20 minutes of meditation practice. Visit www.themaplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733 for more information.
