IU Health will bring its Positive Link HIV Services to Sullivan from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at event host Pace Health Connection, 1120 N. Section St.
Positive Link offers HIV prevention resources, including access to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), the once-a-day HIV prevention pill. If someone is living with HIV, they offer a full continuum of services, everything from medical care to housing support.
“In my role, I work to prevent new cases of HIV and Hepatitis C,” health educator Kristen Patterson said. “At this event, we will provide free testing for the community.”
This will be the first time that Pace Health Connection has partnered with IU Health.
“We are so grateful to Dr. Pitcher and her staff at Health Connection for pursuing this collaboration. We look forward to offering a variety of free services at the event,” said Meredith Short, Outreach Coordinator for IU Health.
Health Connection provides reproductive health care and contraception to men, women, families and teens. Services are confidential — provided on a sliding-fee scale according to income levels. Confidential, voluntary services include comprehensive family planning services to men and women of child-bearing age; breast and cervical screening; hormonal and non-hormonal birth control methods; emergency contraceptive services; adolescent abstinence/risk behaviors education; screening, diagnosing, and treatment for sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis; HIV testing and counseling; pregnancy testing and counseling; condom distribution; and education.
“We are excited to collaborate with Positive Link HIV Services-IU Health to bring awareness of their services as well as ours,” Clinical Services director Michelle Pitcher said. “Working as separate organizations we can only do so much; together as committed partners, we can create a vision with a common goal to improve the lives of the residents in Sullivan County.”
For more information, contact Peyton Jones at pjones@pacecaa.org or Meredith Short at mshort4@iuhealth.org. Also, visit www.pacecaa.org.
